Chhattisgarh's Health Drive Transforms Tribal Healthcare Journey

Chhattisgarh's health department successfully integrated tribal communities into modern healthcare. The Birhor tribe, traditionally reliant on traditional healing, now embraces institutional deliveries and vaccinations. Through persistent efforts, these particularly vulnerable groups access hospital services, demonstrating the program's positive impact on healthcare accessibility and trust among tribal communities in Jashpur district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:36 IST
Visuals from Shankar Nagar in Behrakhar village of Jashpur district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a testament to effective public health initiatives, Chhattisgarh's health department is celebrating a breakthrough in tribal healthcare. The traditionally isolated Birhor tribe, classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in the Jashpur district, is progressively embracing institutional medical services thanks to sustained awareness efforts.

Jashpur's Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr. G S Jatra, acknowledges the transformation. 'Through medical camps and community education, we've seen a significant shift,' he remarked. 'We've worked persistently to break down fears surrounding medical interventions, leading to noticeable increases in hospital visits for vaccinations, ENT checkups, and institutional deliveries.'

Under the directive of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, efforts to extend healthcare benefits to the Birhor tribe have intensified. The once-distant community, traditionally adhering to childbirth in 'Kudiya' huts with traditional attendants, now frequents health centers for various services. Initiatives by healthcare workers and Anganwadi staff have revolutionized the tribe's approach, culminating in a new settlement, Shankar Nagar, to foster development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

