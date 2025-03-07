Chhattisgarh's Health Drive Transforms Tribal Healthcare Journey

In a testament to effective public health initiatives, Chhattisgarh's health department is celebrating a breakthrough in tribal healthcare. The traditionally isolated Birhor tribe, classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) in the Jashpur district, is progressively embracing institutional medical services thanks to sustained awareness efforts.

Jashpur's Chief Medical and Health Officer, Dr. G S Jatra, acknowledges the transformation. 'Through medical camps and community education, we've seen a significant shift,' he remarked. 'We've worked persistently to break down fears surrounding medical interventions, leading to noticeable increases in hospital visits for vaccinations, ENT checkups, and institutional deliveries.'

Under the directive of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, efforts to extend healthcare benefits to the Birhor tribe have intensified. The once-distant community, traditionally adhering to childbirth in 'Kudiya' huts with traditional attendants, now frequents health centers for various services. Initiatives by healthcare workers and Anganwadi staff have revolutionized the tribe's approach, culminating in a new settlement, Shankar Nagar, to foster development.

