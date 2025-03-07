IFSCA-IVCA Conclave 2025: Paving the Way for Alternative Investments in GIFT City

The inaugural IFSCA-IVCA Fund Management Conclave 2025 is set to take place in GIFT City on March 12, 2025. This significant event, organized by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) in collaboration with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), will assemble key stakeholders from the fund management ecosystem, including senior policymakers, fund managers, and industry leaders.

Rajat Tandon, President of IVCA, highlights the importance of this conclave as a testament to the growing synergy between India's regulatory vision and the alternative investment landscape. The event aligns with the progressive measures set by IFSCA to bolster India's position as a powerhouse for private capital, by providing a platform for discussions on fund structuring, tax efficiencies, and regulatory frameworks.

The gathering is expected to explore the potential of GIFT City as a leading global investment hub, featuring insights from government dignitaries and industry experts. This underscores GIFT IFSC's evolving stature as a preferred domicile for fund managers worldwide, driven by its favorable tax regime and supportive regulatory environment.

