IFSCA-IVCA Conclave 2025: Paving the Way for Alternative Investments in GIFT City

The IFSCA-IVCA Fund Management Conclave 2025 will bring together key stakeholders in the fund management ecosystem in GIFT City. The event will explore India's evolving landscape for fund management, with discussions on regulatory frameworks, investment strategies, and GIFT City's positioning as a global hub.

Updated: 07-03-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The inaugural IFSCA-IVCA Fund Management Conclave 2025 is set to take place in GIFT City on March 12, 2025. This significant event, organized by the Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA) in collaboration with the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), will assemble key stakeholders from the fund management ecosystem, including senior policymakers, fund managers, and industry leaders.

Rajat Tandon, President of IVCA, highlights the importance of this conclave as a testament to the growing synergy between India's regulatory vision and the alternative investment landscape. The event aligns with the progressive measures set by IFSCA to bolster India's position as a powerhouse for private capital, by providing a platform for discussions on fund structuring, tax efficiencies, and regulatory frameworks.

The gathering is expected to explore the potential of GIFT City as a leading global investment hub, featuring insights from government dignitaries and industry experts. This underscores GIFT IFSC's evolving stature as a preferred domicile for fund managers worldwide, driven by its favorable tax regime and supportive regulatory environment.

