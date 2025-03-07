Urban Women's Workforce Struggle: Unmasking India's Gender Employment Paradox

A recent report by the Great Lakes Institute of Management reveals a stark employment paradox facing urban women in India.

Despite a 10% increase in women's employment over six years, more than 89 million urban women remain out of the labor market. Launched on International Women's Day, the report titled 'India's Gender Employment Paradox' underscores critical issues such as the underutilization of educated women's skills and challenges like caregiving responsibilities and inflexible work arrangements.

The study also highlights persistent gender income gaps within highly educated households and the risk of societal backlash if job creation doesn't keep pace. A troubling insight shows that employed women face higher risks of spousal violence, indicating the need for interventions addressing gender norms at home and work.

