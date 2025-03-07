Left Menu

Urban Women's Workforce Struggle: Unmasking India's Gender Employment Paradox

A report by the Great Lakes Institute of Management highlights the paradox of urban women's employment in India, showing high unemployment despite educational qualifications. Challenges include societal norms and limited job flexibility. The study reveals alarming trends in gender disparities and potential backlash against diversity in workplaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:15 IST
Urban Women's Workforce Struggle: Unmasking India's Gender Employment Paradox
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent report by the Great Lakes Institute of Management reveals a stark employment paradox facing urban women in India.

Despite a 10% increase in women's employment over six years, more than 89 million urban women remain out of the labor market. Launched on International Women's Day, the report titled 'India's Gender Employment Paradox' underscores critical issues such as the underutilization of educated women's skills and challenges like caregiving responsibilities and inflexible work arrangements.

The study also highlights persistent gender income gaps within highly educated households and the risk of societal backlash if job creation doesn't keep pace. A troubling insight shows that employed women face higher risks of spousal violence, indicating the need for interventions addressing gender norms at home and work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025