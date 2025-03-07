Left Menu

Empowering Women: The Impact of Maharashtra's Ladki Bahin Yojana

The Maharashtra government launched the Ladki Bahin Yojana to support women with monthly financial aid. The scheme aims to promote women's empowerment, economic development, and self-reliance. Although praised for contributing to electoral success, the scheme faces criticism over its financial sustainability amidst the state's fiscal deficit.

The Maharashtra government has made a significant stride in women's empowerment by transferring Rs 17,505.90 crore into the accounts of 2.38 crore women beneficiaries under the Ladki Bahin Yojana. The scheme, launched in August last year, provides Rs 1,500 monthly aid to eligible women, aiming to foster economic independence and social rehabilitation.

The Economic Survey revealed that this flagship initiative has been instrumental in promoting the health, nutritional status, and self-reliance of women across the state. The scheme was also a pivotal factor in the Mahayuti alliance's sweeping victory in the 2024 assembly elections, where they secured 230 out of 288 seats.

Despite its success, the project has faced opposition scrutiny over financial feasibility, given Maharashtra's fiscal deficit. Meanwhile, women's self-help groups continue to strengthen with substantial loan disbursals and savings, highlighting ongoing efforts to foster women's economic participation and address socio-economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

