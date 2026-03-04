Khadi: Weaving Economic Resilience and Self-Reliance

The hand-spun and hand-woven fabric, khadi, has emerged as a potent symbol of economic resilience in India, underscoring its contribution to local businesses and national self-reliance. According to Roop Rashi, CEP of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), every purchase significantly bolsters these village industries.

In a remarkable achievement, the KVIC announced a historic annual turnover of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for 2024-25, which has generated employment for 1.94 crore individuals. Rashi disclosed this milestone during the 'Khadi Mahotsav-2026' held in Thane, which marks seven decades of the Commission's dedication to rural industries.

The Mahotsav is set to run until March 6, featuring over 65 stalls from 15 states, providing a platform for showcasing the wide-ranging appeal and diversity of khadi products. The event highlights khadi's role in fostering a vibrant, self-reliant economy.

