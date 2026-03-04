Left Menu

Khadi: Weaving Economic Resilience and Self-Reliance

Khadi, a hand-spun and hand-woven fabric, symbolizes economic strength and local business empowerment in India. The Khadi and Village Industries Commission reported a record turnover in 2024-25, promoting self-reliance and employing millions. The 'Khadi Mahotsav-2026' celebrates 70 years of KVIC's service, featuring diverse state stalls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-03-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 11:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The hand-spun and hand-woven fabric, khadi, has emerged as a potent symbol of economic resilience in India, underscoring its contribution to local businesses and national self-reliance. According to Roop Rashi, CEP of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), every purchase significantly bolsters these village industries.

In a remarkable achievement, the KVIC announced a historic annual turnover of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for 2024-25, which has generated employment for 1.94 crore individuals. Rashi disclosed this milestone during the 'Khadi Mahotsav-2026' held in Thane, which marks seven decades of the Commission's dedication to rural industries.

The Mahotsav is set to run until March 6, featuring over 65 stalls from 15 states, providing a platform for showcasing the wide-ranging appeal and diversity of khadi products. The event highlights khadi's role in fostering a vibrant, self-reliant economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

