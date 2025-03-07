Global Food Prices Surge Amid Supply Concerns

In February, global food commodity prices were on the rise, primarily influenced by significant increases in sugar, dairy, and vegetable oil prices, the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) announced Friday.

The FAO Food Price Index revealed an uptick to 127.1 points last month, a 1.6% increase from January and 8.2% higher compared to February 2024. This surge was predominantly driven by a 6.6% jump in sugar prices, escalating concerns over tighter global supplies for the 2024/25 season, exacerbated by adverse weather in Brazil.

Additional increases included a 4% rise in dairy prices, driven by import demand outstripping production in significant export regions, and a 2% monthly gain in vegetable oils. Moreover, a forecasted increase in global wheat production for 2025 suggests potential growth, notwithstanding regional challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)