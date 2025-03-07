CIL and IIT-H Join Forces for Clean Coal Technologies

In a significant move to foster clean coal technologies, Coal India Ltd (CIL) and the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), have inked a memorandum of understanding. The collaboration aims to establish a Centre of Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero (CLEANZ) at Hyderabad, supported by a Rs 98 crore grant from CIL over five years.

The initiative aligns with India's commitment to Net Zero emissions, and it is expected that the project will achieve financial sustainability post its initial funding phase. CIL's board has emphasized the importance of funding noteworthy research initiatives at government institutions as part of their R&D investment strategy.

The formal signing of the pact was witnessed by Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, CIL Chairman P M Prasad, and IIT-H Director B S Murty, marking a milestone in India's efforts to leverage domestic coal in an environmentally sustainable manner.

(With inputs from agencies.)