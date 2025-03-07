Left Menu

CIL and IIT-H Join Forces for Clean Coal Technologies

Coal India Ltd has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad, to establish a Centre of Excellence focused on clean coal technologies, receiving a grant of Rs 98 crore for five years, aiming for sustainability and aiding India's Net Zero goals.

In a significant move to foster clean coal technologies, Coal India Ltd (CIL) and the Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H), have inked a memorandum of understanding. The collaboration aims to establish a Centre of Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero (CLEANZ) at Hyderabad, supported by a Rs 98 crore grant from CIL over five years.

The initiative aligns with India's commitment to Net Zero emissions, and it is expected that the project will achieve financial sustainability post its initial funding phase. CIL's board has emphasized the importance of funding noteworthy research initiatives at government institutions as part of their R&D investment strategy.

The formal signing of the pact was witnessed by Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy, CIL Chairman P M Prasad, and IIT-H Director B S Murty, marking a milestone in India's efforts to leverage domestic coal in an environmentally sustainable manner.

