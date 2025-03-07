Left Menu

Tata Power's Bold Renewable Push in Andhra Pradesh

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd has signed a partnership with Andhra Pradesh to develop up to 7 GW of renewable energy projects. This initiative involves a substantial investment of around Rs 49,000 crore, aiming to boost clean energy capacity, foster local economic growth, and contribute to India's sustainability goals.

Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) has entered a significant partnership with the Andhra Pradesh government, targeting the development of up to 7 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy projects. This ambitious plan will mobilize approximately Rs 49,000 crore in investments, making it a flagship renewable energy initiative within the state.

Under this agreement, TPREL and the Andhra Pradesh government will explore opportunities to develop solar, wind, and hybrid projects, potentially incorporating storage solutions. The collaboration aligns with Andhra Pradesh's Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy, which aspires to set up over 160 GW of renewable energy with robust economic and environmental benefits.

The initiative not only positions Andhra Pradesh as a renewable energy hub but also aims to foster skill development, bolster the local economy, and ultimately expedite India's transition towards a low-carbon economy. Both TPREL and the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) will conduct feasibility studies and provide field support to ensure the project's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

