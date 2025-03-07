Indian Railways Revamps Crowd Control After Tragic Stampede

In response to a tragic stampede that resulted in 18 fatalities at New Delhi Railway Station, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw convened a high-level meeting to address crowd control at stations nationwide.

The minister announced that permanent waiting areas would be established outside 60 major stations, allowing passengers access to platforms only upon train arrivals, thus relieving congestion. Pilot projects have been launched at prominent stations including New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Patna.

The meeting determined that only passengers with confirmed tickets would proceed directly to platforms, while others wait outside. Inspired by Mahakumbh, two new Foot Over Bridge designs—12 and 6 meters wide—will be installed at all stations. Security enhancements include installing numerous cameras and issuing new identity cards to rail staff.

Station directors will now control ticket sales, adjusting to station capacity and available trains. The Railway Ministry also announced the cancellation of all non-finalized Group C selections due to irregularities and plans to overhaul the departmental selection framework. Further directives will follow.

Following the New Delhi station tragedy on February 15, Indian Railways offers Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased and financial aid for the injured. The announcement comes as part of efforts to prevent future incidents and improve safety across the rail network.

