Left Menu

Indian Railways Revamps Crowd Control After Tragic Stampede

In the wake of a fatal stampede at New Delhi station, Indian Railways initiates enhanced crowd control measures. Permanent waiting areas and new Foot Over Bridge designs are set up across 60 stations. Security is bolstered with new identity protocols and improved monitoring systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 21:07 IST
Indian Railways Revamps Crowd Control After Tragic Stampede
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a tragic stampede that resulted in 18 fatalities at New Delhi Railway Station, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw convened a high-level meeting to address crowd control at stations nationwide.

The minister announced that permanent waiting areas would be established outside 60 major stations, allowing passengers access to platforms only upon train arrivals, thus relieving congestion. Pilot projects have been launched at prominent stations including New Delhi, Anand Vihar, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Patna.

The meeting determined that only passengers with confirmed tickets would proceed directly to platforms, while others wait outside. Inspired by Mahakumbh, two new Foot Over Bridge designs—12 and 6 meters wide—will be installed at all stations. Security enhancements include installing numerous cameras and issuing new identity cards to rail staff.

Station directors will now control ticket sales, adjusting to station capacity and available trains. The Railway Ministry also announced the cancellation of all non-finalized Group C selections due to irregularities and plans to overhaul the departmental selection framework. Further directives will follow.

Following the New Delhi station tragedy on February 15, Indian Railways offers Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased and financial aid for the injured. The announcement comes as part of efforts to prevent future incidents and improve safety across the rail network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025