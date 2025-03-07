Andhra Pradesh Pioneers Renewable Energy with 7 GW Project Deal

The New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) has partnered with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) in a landmark agreement to develop 7 gigawatts of renewable energy projects. This initiative, unveiled on Friday, represents a significant investment of Rs 49,000 crore and aims to propel Andhra Pradesh to the forefront of India's renewable energy sector.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by NREDCAP Managing Director M Kamalakar Babu and TPREL, witnessed by prominent state officials including IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar. As part of its ambitious vision, Andhra Pradesh plans to achieve 78.5 GW of solar power, 35 GW of wind power, 22 GW of pumped storage, and 1.5 MMTPA of green hydrogen capacity over the next five years.

This strategic move will not only boost the state's energy infrastructure but also create approximately 33,000 jobs. Additionally, the projects aim to curtail 318 million tons of CO₂ emissions, aligning with the state's climate goals. TPREL's focus will be on extensive renewable projects, spanning ground-mounted and floating solar, wind, and hybrid initiatives, further reinforcing the clean energy landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)