Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Pioneers Renewable Energy with 7 GW Project Deal

The New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) and Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) signed a deal to develop 7 GW renewable energy projects. This collaboration aims to position Andhra Pradesh as a leader in renewable energy, with projects generating 33,000 jobs and reducing CO₂ emissions by 318 million tons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 07-03-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 22:04 IST
Andhra Pradesh Pioneers Renewable Energy with 7 GW Project Deal
  • Country:
  • India

The New & Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) has partnered with Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) in a landmark agreement to develop 7 gigawatts of renewable energy projects. This initiative, unveiled on Friday, represents a significant investment of Rs 49,000 crore and aims to propel Andhra Pradesh to the forefront of India's renewable energy sector.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by NREDCAP Managing Director M Kamalakar Babu and TPREL, witnessed by prominent state officials including IT Minister Nara Lokesh and Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar. As part of its ambitious vision, Andhra Pradesh plans to achieve 78.5 GW of solar power, 35 GW of wind power, 22 GW of pumped storage, and 1.5 MMTPA of green hydrogen capacity over the next five years.

This strategic move will not only boost the state's energy infrastructure but also create approximately 33,000 jobs. Additionally, the projects aim to curtail 318 million tons of CO₂ emissions, aligning with the state's climate goals. TPREL's focus will be on extensive renewable projects, spanning ground-mounted and floating solar, wind, and hybrid initiatives, further reinforcing the clean energy landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025