IAF Incidents: AN-32 Accident at Bagdogra, Jaguar Crash in Ambala
An IAF AN-32 transport aircraft met with an incident at Bagdogra airport while a Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Ambala due to a malfunction. All crew members and the pilot are safe. Investigations are underway to determine the causes of both incidents.
- Country:
- India
An Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 transport aircraft experienced an 'accident' at West Bengal's Bagdogra airport on Friday, the IAF reported. Recovery operations for the aircraft are ongoing, and fortunately, all crew members have been confirmed safe, according to the IAF statement.
Earlier, a separate incident involved a Jaguar fighter aircraft in Ambala, Haryana. The aircraft crashed following a system malfunction. The Air Force confirmed that the pilot successfully diverted the aircraft away from populated areas before ejecting safely.
The Jaguar had departed from the Ambala Air Force base for a routine evening sortie when it encountered the technical failure. The IAF has initiated an inquiry to uncover the root cause of the crash. Further information is awaited as investigations proceed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sudanese officials say the death toll from a military aircraft crash in the city of Omdurman has increased to 46, reports AP.
Gunfire Erupts at Ambala Court Amidst Possible Rivalry
Daring Daylight Shooting Sparks Panic at Ambala Court
Daring Daylight Gunfire Rocks Ambala Court Complex
AN-32 Aircraft Crash Landing in Bagdogra: All Safe