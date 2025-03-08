Impending Water Crisis Threatens Pakistan's Wheat Yield

Pakistan is bracing for a significant water crisis as the Indus River System Authority (Irsa) issues a stark warning: the country's reservoirs are facing up to a 35% shortage, directly affecting the crucial wheat crop season.

The Tarbela and Mangla dams, major water sources for the agriculture-dependent provinces of Punjab and Sindh, are alarmingly close to reaching their dead levels. This shortfall could severely impact wheat production, a key staple in the region.

Despite recent rains offering some relief, the larger water scarcity highlights ongoing challenges for Pakistan's agriculture sector, which contributes significantly to the nation's GDP and is a backbone for its economy.

