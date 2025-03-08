TB Warrior Battles Stigma and Spreads Awareness in Uttar Pradesh

Anjali, a 20-year-old Tuberculosis (TB) survivor from Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, is on a mission to dispel the social stigma surrounding the disease by spreading awareness.

Diagnosed with TB in 2021, Anjali struggled initially with ineffective treatment from a private hospital before receiving the correct care at a district hospital. Her recovery and subsequent training as a TB warrior have propelled her efforts to motivate others who hide their illness due to stigma.

The National TB Elimination Programme, under the National Health Mission, has achieved significant milestones, including reducing TB incidence and deaths in India. Anjali's work aligns with these efforts, highlighting the importance of early detection and open communication to prevent transmission within families.

(With inputs from agencies.)