Empowering India's Women Entrepreneurs: CAIT and ADSEI's Bold Initiative

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and the Association of Direct Selling Entities of India (ADSEI) launched a conclave in New Delhi to empower 500,000 women entrepreneurs. Inaugurated by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, the event emphasized financial independence and digital inclusion backed by government support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 14:50 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a monumental gathering at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and the Association of Direct Selling Entities of India (ADSEI) convened to champion women entrepreneurship. The National Women Entrepreneurs Conclave, attended by over 10,000 women, was inaugurated by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

At the event, CAIT Secretary General and BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal declared an ambitious plan to empower half a million women entrepreneurs within the next year, an initiative reinforced by Smriti Irani, former Union Minister. Chief Minister Dhami hailed the efforts of CAIT and ADSEI in advancing women's economic roles.

Smriti Irani emphasized the significance of women's participation in India's economic narrative, while ADSEI President Dr. Sanjeev Kumar highlighted the conclave's historic importance. The initiative aligns with government schemes like 'Lakhpati Didi,' supported by the Ministry of Electronics & IT to promote financial and digital inclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

