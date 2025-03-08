Burundi Faces Unprecedented Refugee Influx as Thousands Flee Escalating Conflict in Eastern DRC

As violence intensifies in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Burundi is experiencing the largest refugee influx in decades. Nearly 63,000 people have crossed into Burundi in less than a month, seeking safety from escalating hostilities. On 5 March alone, over 1,100 refugees arrived, with the majority being women, children, and the elderly. Despite a slight decline in arrivals this past week, hundreds continue to cross the border daily through 11 entry points, most of which remain unofficial.

Refugees recount harrowing journeys, with some new mothers braving the perilous Rusizi River while clutching their newborns. Others walk for hours across rugged terrain in the dead of night, desperate to escape the fighting. Many have been displaced multiple times—like a 45-year-old mother who first fled to Burundi as a teenager and has now returned with her six children. Unaccompanied minors are also among the new arrivals, further complicating humanitarian efforts.

Economic hardship exacerbates the crisis, as transportation costs to the border have skyrocketed—tripling in just two weeks—making it unaffordable for many to flee to safety. Those who do reach Burundi find themselves in dire conditions. Over 45,000 refugees are crammed into a stadium in Rugombo, a few kilometers from the DRC border, far exceeding its capacity. Many families are left with no choice but to sleep in open fields or seek refuge with compassionate locals.

The Burundian government has mobilized emergency reception and transit centers to register and shelter incoming refugees, but resources are stretched thin. The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and its partners are scrambling to provide emergency assistance, setting up a protection desk to offer psychosocial support and assess the needs of vulnerable groups, including unaccompanied children, survivors of sexual violence, the elderly, and those with severe medical conditions. However, the availability of follow-up care remains critically limited.

Sanitation challenges further threaten the wellbeing of displaced individuals, with inadequate waste management increasing the risk of disease outbreaks. To alleviate the burden, relocation efforts to a newly designated refugee site are underway, but logistical hurdles—including transportation shortages and long travel distances—are slowing progress.

In the Musenyi refugee site in southern Burundi, new arrivals are beginning to settle. The site, designed to accommodate 10,000 people, is already 60% full. While communal shelters are currently housing the displaced, UNHCR and its partners are racing to construct more suitable living spaces. Refugees are receiving food and water, and local health facilities are providing basic care. The Burundian government is actively identifying additional land to establish more refugee sites as arrivals continue.

Critical needs persist, particularly for medical services, including specialized treatment for the wounded and psychological support for traumatized refugees. Education is another urgent concern, with UNHCR working to construct additional classrooms to ensure refugee children can continue their studies.

With global humanitarian funding stretched thin, Burundi is among the many crisis-hit countries requiring immediate international support. Without increased assistance, the lives of thousands of refugees will remain at severe risk.

As of 5 March, more than 85,000 people have fled the DRC to neighboring countries due to the ongoing conflict. In stark contrast, fewer than 7,000 people sought refuge in the first two months of 2024. The crisis is escalating rapidly, and urgent action is needed to protect and support those fleeing violence.