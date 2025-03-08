Left Menu

Cycling Rally Champions Women Empowerment and Health at Kanha Shanti Vanam

Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, athletes, and administrators partook in a cycle rally at Kanha Shanti Vanam, celebrating International Women's Day. The event underscored women's achievements in sports and launched the ASMITA newsletter, promoting female athletes. Emphasizing cycling's health benefits, Mandaviya encouraged nationwide fitness initiatives like 'Sundays on Cycle'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 16:59 IST
Cycling Rally Champions Women Empowerment and Health at Kanha Shanti Vanam
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Athletes and administrators gathered with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana for a special cycle rally on Saturday, in celebration of International Women's Day. At the event's commencement, Mandaviya hailed the rally as a symbol of 'Nari Shakti', reflecting the tenacity and distinction women bring to sports and various fields.

The rally coincided with the Chintan Shivir, a national gathering of state ministers and stakeholders discussing India's Olympic strategy for 2028 in Los Angeles and the potential bid for the 2036 Summer Games. The cycle rally attracted members of the Kanha Shanti Vanam, a wellness and spiritual hub, as significant attendees, further enhancing the event's impact. To honor Women's Day, Mandaviya, alongside Secretary (Sports) Sujata Chaturvedi and badminton star Pulella Gopichand, unveiled the ASMITA newsletter, highlighting the 'Sports For Women' initiative launched by the government in 2021. The newsletter showcases the ASMITA leagues, aiming to inspire young women to pursue sports professionally.

Former All-England badminton champion Gopichand, known for mentoring Olympic medallists like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, emphasized the need for increased promotion of female athletes. He praised the ASMITA platform and highlighted the involvement of 15 sports ministers with Mandaviya to foster sports development and Olympic ambitions as a commendable move requiring effective policy implementation. Assam's Sports Minister, Nandita Gorlosa, led the rally along with trainees from Gopichand's academy and para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji, a bronze medallist from the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Mansukh Mandaviya himself joined the cycling event, reinforcing the importance of integrating cycling into daily life for better health. His initiative, 'Sundays on Cycle', has gained popularity nationwide, promoting cycling as a means to combat obesity and lifestyle-related ailments. Mandaviya urged citizens to bolster Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fit India Movement' by dedicating an hour every Sunday to fitness activities.

The rally was characterized by a vibrant display of yellow, as participants reveled in the crisp morning air while cycling the scenic 3-km path with enthusiasm. Gorlosa shared her nostalgic experience, having cycled after 30 years, and voiced agreement with the message that cycling fosters fitness and effectively channels energy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025