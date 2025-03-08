Cycling Rally Champions Women Empowerment and Health at Kanha Shanti Vanam

Athletes and administrators gathered with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya at Kanha Shanti Vanam in Telangana for a special cycle rally on Saturday, in celebration of International Women's Day. At the event's commencement, Mandaviya hailed the rally as a symbol of 'Nari Shakti', reflecting the tenacity and distinction women bring to sports and various fields.

The rally coincided with the Chintan Shivir, a national gathering of state ministers and stakeholders discussing India's Olympic strategy for 2028 in Los Angeles and the potential bid for the 2036 Summer Games. The cycle rally attracted members of the Kanha Shanti Vanam, a wellness and spiritual hub, as significant attendees, further enhancing the event's impact. To honor Women's Day, Mandaviya, alongside Secretary (Sports) Sujata Chaturvedi and badminton star Pulella Gopichand, unveiled the ASMITA newsletter, highlighting the 'Sports For Women' initiative launched by the government in 2021. The newsletter showcases the ASMITA leagues, aiming to inspire young women to pursue sports professionally.

Former All-England badminton champion Gopichand, known for mentoring Olympic medallists like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu, emphasized the need for increased promotion of female athletes. He praised the ASMITA platform and highlighted the involvement of 15 sports ministers with Mandaviya to foster sports development and Olympic ambitions as a commendable move requiring effective policy implementation. Assam's Sports Minister, Nandita Gorlosa, led the rally along with trainees from Gopichand's academy and para-athlete Deepthi Jeevanji, a bronze medallist from the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Mansukh Mandaviya himself joined the cycling event, reinforcing the importance of integrating cycling into daily life for better health. His initiative, 'Sundays on Cycle', has gained popularity nationwide, promoting cycling as a means to combat obesity and lifestyle-related ailments. Mandaviya urged citizens to bolster Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Fit India Movement' by dedicating an hour every Sunday to fitness activities.

The rally was characterized by a vibrant display of yellow, as participants reveled in the crisp morning air while cycling the scenic 3-km path with enthusiasm. Gorlosa shared her nostalgic experience, having cycled after 30 years, and voiced agreement with the message that cycling fosters fitness and effectively channels energy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)