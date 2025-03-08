Left Menu

Tragic Incident Unfolds Near Hampi: Misty Stargazing Turns into Nightmare

Two women, one Israeli national, were allegedly raped, and a male tourist found dead after an encounter with three men near Hampi’s heritage site. Police have arrested two suspects, with a third still at large, as investigations continue in the distressing case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:25 IST
Tragic Incident Unfolds Near Hampi: Misty Stargazing Turns into Nightmare
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A distressing incident unfolded near the UNESCO-listed Hampi heritage site as two women, including an Israeli national, were allegedly raped by three men. The Koppal police reported this on Saturday following the grim events of March 6, which also saw a male tourist accompanying the group found dead.

According to Koppal police, the tragic series of events began when a group, including a 29-year-old homestay operator, visited the Tungabhadra Canal near Sanapur Lake to stargaze. They were approached by three men asking for petrol, which quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

As the alleged attackers demanded money, the situation deteriorated. Two women were said to be assaulted and raped, while the male tourists were pushed into the water canal. The Koppal Superintendent of Police confirmed the arrest of two suspects, with a manhunt underway for a third individual implicated in the horrific crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025