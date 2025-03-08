Tragic Incident Unfolds Near Hampi: Misty Stargazing Turns into Nightmare

A distressing incident unfolded near the UNESCO-listed Hampi heritage site as two women, including an Israeli national, were allegedly raped by three men. The Koppal police reported this on Saturday following the grim events of March 6, which also saw a male tourist accompanying the group found dead.

According to Koppal police, the tragic series of events began when a group, including a 29-year-old homestay operator, visited the Tungabhadra Canal near Sanapur Lake to stargaze. They were approached by three men asking for petrol, which quickly escalated into a violent confrontation.

As the alleged attackers demanded money, the situation deteriorated. Two women were said to be assaulted and raped, while the male tourists were pushed into the water canal. The Koppal Superintendent of Police confirmed the arrest of two suspects, with a manhunt underway for a third individual implicated in the horrific crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)