Empowered Women Leading India's Transformation Through PM Modi's Initiative

On International Women's Day, Ajaita Shah, founder and CEO of Frontier Markets, expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for acknowledging her efforts and those of other women in the realm of women's empowerment. Shah, alongside five other influential women, was given access to PM Modi's social media handles, reflecting the government's emphasis on highlighting the strides made through its policies.

Shah's organization, Frontier Markets, has empowered over 35,000 women as entrepreneurs, demonstrating the significant impact of government-backed rural development strategies. As a result of these initiatives, these 'lakhpati didis' have become critical players in bolstering the rural economy. Shah stressed, 'Crores of women are progressing due to the government's policies on rural livelihoods—it is an honor to be a part of this narrative.'

Prime Minister Modi's choice to feature these six remarkable women stems from various regions of India, including Ajaita Shah, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Dr. Anjlee Agarwal, Anita Devi, Elina Mishra, and Shilpi Soni. Each represents significant fields such as entrepreneurship, sports, and science, championing the theme of Nari Shakti and emphasizing the pivotal role women play in the nation's journey towards becoming 'Viksit Bharat.' Their stories exemplify the resilient spirit and progressive achievements of Indian women in diverse sectors.

