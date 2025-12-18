SHANTI Bill: A New Era for India's Nuclear Future

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the passage of the SHANTI Bill, terming it a landmark in reshaping India's technological landscape and propelling the nation towards a sustainable future. Modi emphasized the bill's role in generating ample opportunities for the private sector and youth, urging investment and innovation.

The bill, officially known as the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025, received approval from both houses of Parliament, with Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh addressing concerns over safety standards. He assured that the legislation will not compromise on these aspects while seeking to increase nuclear energy's share in India's energy mix.

The SHANTI Bill aims to annul previous acts, promote advancements in atomic science, and fuel India's roadmap towards energy independence by 2070. Despite demands for further scrutiny by opposition members, the government asserts comprehensive consultations were conducted in crafting the bill, ensuring representation from diverse stakeholders, including industry experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)