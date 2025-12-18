Left Menu

SHANTI Bill: A New Era for India's Nuclear Future

India's Parliament has passed the transformative SHANTI Bill, paving the way for advancements in nuclear technology and clean energy. The legislation promises increased private sector opportunities and youth engagement, while aiming for significant growth in nuclear power capacity to achieve energy independence by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-12-2025 23:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 23:02 IST
SHANTI Bill: A New Era for India's Nuclear Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: DPR PMO) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the passage of the SHANTI Bill, terming it a landmark in reshaping India's technological landscape and propelling the nation towards a sustainable future. Modi emphasized the bill's role in generating ample opportunities for the private sector and youth, urging investment and innovation.

The bill, officially known as the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025, received approval from both houses of Parliament, with Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh addressing concerns over safety standards. He assured that the legislation will not compromise on these aspects while seeking to increase nuclear energy's share in India's energy mix.

The SHANTI Bill aims to annul previous acts, promote advancements in atomic science, and fuel India's roadmap towards energy independence by 2070. Despite demands for further scrutiny by opposition members, the government asserts comprehensive consultations were conducted in crafting the bill, ensuring representation from diverse stakeholders, including industry experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025