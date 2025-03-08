Polish Activists Challenge Abortion Laws with New Center

In a bold move on International Women's Day, Polish abortion rights activists opened a new center near Warsaw's parliament, stepping up the challenge against the country's restrictive abortion laws.

The center offers women a place to have abortions with pills, providing a supportive environment in contrast to the solitude of at-home procedures. This initiative is seen as a statement against the nation's robust Catholic stance on abortion.

The activists hope the center will pressure politicians and destigmatize abortion. Despite campaign promises, Prime Minister Donald Tusk's coalition lacks the support to reform the law, reflecting the ongoing political tension surrounding this issue.

