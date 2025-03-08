Reviving Prosperity: Enhancing Farmer Welfare Through Sugar Mill Revival

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Saturday that the revival of sugar mills in Gir Somnath and Valsad, Gujarat, marks a milestone in fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitments to farmer prosperity. At a programme dedicated to this cause, Shah highlighted the transformation potential for over 10,000 farmers due to these developments.

As part of a broader initiative to modernize agriculture, the revival has been spearheaded by Indian Potash Limited, which holds 60% of the share capital in cooperatives. Shah lauded Prime Minister Modi's efforts to transition farmers into energy producers by integrating ethanol production within sugar mills, thus reducing the national petroleum import dependency.

The revival project includes support from Indian Potash Limited, the State Cooperative Bank, and both state and central governments. Advanced agricultural technologies such as new seeds and drone-assisted fertilizer spraying were introduced. A notable budget increase from Rs 22,000 crore in 2013-14 to Rs 1.37 lakh crore for 2023-24 underscores the government's commitment to farmer welfare, as echoed by Shah.

