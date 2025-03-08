India's Medical Innovation Leap: Launch of Patent Mitra Initiative

In a landmark push to elevate India's healthcare innovation landscape, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) unveiled the Medical Innovations Patent Mitra initiative. Launched during the International Symposium on Health Technology Assessment, the program is crafted in collaboration with NITI Aayog and the Department of Pharmaceuticals, with backing from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

This visionary initiative aims to deliver end-to-end guidance for innovators in patent filings and tech transfer, crucial for advancing medical innovations to the commercial sector. The launch brought together government officials, industry leaders, investors, and public health experts to discuss both challenges and pathways for improving patenting and technology transfer in medical innovation.

The initiative, spearheaded by Union Health Minister JP Nadda, represents a commitment to fortifying India's position in the global innovation arena, ensuring that the groundbreaking work of scientists is safeguarded and accessible through effective technology transfer. In tandem with national healthcare goals, Patent Mitra seeks to bolster self-reliance by promoting indigenous biomedical innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)