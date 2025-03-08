Iran's Stance: Rejecting Pressure in Nuclear Negotiations
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has declared that the country will not enter negotiations with the United States under pressure. This statement comes in response to President Donald Trump's overture for a nuclear deal, which suggests that military action or a deal are the options available.
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, announced on Saturday that the nation will refuse to negotiate under duress from any 'bullying country', following U.S. President Donald Trump's claim of reaching out with a letter seeking to discuss a potential nuclear agreement.
During an interview, President Trump stated that Iran faces two paths: either pursuing negotiations for a nuclear agreement or confronting military actions. The U.S. President emphasized the importance of preventing Tehran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
These developments highlight the ongoing tension between the United States and Iran over nuclear capabilities, with both sides presenting their strategic approaches amidst international scrutiny.
