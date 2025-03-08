Left Menu

Standoff Over Iran's Nuclear Ambitions: The Tug of Diplomacy

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's negotiation attempts over a nuclear deal, citing undue pressure. Despite openness to dialogue, Trump's 'maximum pressure' has intensified, following his exit from the 2015 agreement. Tehran continues uranium enrichment, claiming peaceful intentions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei declared on Saturday that Iran will not succumb to what he termed as bullying tactics to engage in negotiations, merely a day post-U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement about sending a negotiation letter to Iran's top authority over a nuclear deal.

In a Fox Business interview, Trump stated Iran has two choices: military confrontation or negotiating a deal to halt its nuclear weapon pursuits. Iranian state media reported Khamenei's meeting with senior officials where he criticized the U.S., accusing them of attempting to 'impose their own expectations' through talks.

Trump's past 'maximum pressure' campaign has been rekindled, aiming to isolate Iran economically. During his previous presidency, Trump withdrew from a significant deal limiting Iran's nuclear program for sanction relief. Post withdrawal and re-sanctions, Iran accelerated uranium enrichment, nearing weapon-grade levels, while asserting its actions are peaceful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

