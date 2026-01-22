Left Menu

Trump's Cold Pursuit: Greenland Negotiations Take Center Stage

President Donald Trump cancels proposed tariffs on European allies after reaching an Arctic security framework with NATO. His Greenland acquisition plan raises geopolitical tensions, though he vows not to use military force. A Danish official signals readiness for discussions, emphasizing respect for Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland.

Davos | Updated: 22-01-2026 02:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 02:02 IST
Trump
  • Switzerland

President Donald Trump has backed off his plans to implement new tariffs on European allies after securing an agreement with NATO on Arctic security. The decision comes amid Trump's controversial aspirations to acquire Greenland, a move that could escalate geopolitical tensions.

Initially, Trump had argued for Greenland's acquisition, citing security threats in the Arctic from Russia and China. However, he emphasized that military intervention would not be part of the approach. Meanwhile, Denmark maintains its firm stance on Greenland's sovereignty.

Danish officials expressed readiness to discuss security concerns but insisted on respecting Denmark's territorial integrity. Amid the ongoing diplomatic discourse, Greenland's government is urging citizens to prepare for any potential crisis.

