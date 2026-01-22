Trump's Cold Pursuit: Greenland Negotiations Take Center Stage
President Donald Trump cancels proposed tariffs on European allies after reaching an Arctic security framework with NATO. His Greenland acquisition plan raises geopolitical tensions, though he vows not to use military force. A Danish official signals readiness for discussions, emphasizing respect for Denmark's sovereignty over Greenland.
- Country:
- Switzerland
President Donald Trump has backed off his plans to implement new tariffs on European allies after securing an agreement with NATO on Arctic security. The decision comes amid Trump's controversial aspirations to acquire Greenland, a move that could escalate geopolitical tensions.
Initially, Trump had argued for Greenland's acquisition, citing security threats in the Arctic from Russia and China. However, he emphasized that military intervention would not be part of the approach. Meanwhile, Denmark maintains its firm stance on Greenland's sovereignty.
Danish officials expressed readiness to discuss security concerns but insisted on respecting Denmark's territorial integrity. Amid the ongoing diplomatic discourse, Greenland's government is urging citizens to prepare for any potential crisis.
ALSO READ
India's Shift Away from Russian Oil Amid US Tariffs
Retaliation or Reconciliation? UK's Stance on US Tariffs
We fought for beautiful Denmark, which is not land, but a big piece of ice; we were stupid to give it back: Trump at WEF.
I have tremendous respect for people of Greenland and Denmark, but only US can secure Greenland: Trump in Davos.
We were powerful force when we saved Greenland and gave it to Denmark after World War II, but we are much more powerful now: Trump.