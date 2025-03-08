Left Menu

Boosting the Blue Economy: Government Targets 22 Million Tonnes in Fish Production

Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh aims to increase India's fish production to 22 million tonnes. The Fisheries Startup Conclave 2.0 supports innovation and entrepreneurship, offering Rs 1 crore for winning startups. The NFDB Mobile App was also launched, empowering stakeholders with real-time resources and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-03-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 21:25 IST
India's fish production is set for a substantial boost as the government aims to increase output from 17.5 million to 22 million tonnes. Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh emphasized the role of technology, investment, and innovation in achieving this target during the 11th Annual General Meeting of the National Fisheries Development Board.

In a parallel initiative to enhance the sector's capabilities, Singh, alongside other officials, inaugurated the Fisheries Startup Conclave 2.0. The conclave launched the 'Fisheries Startup Grand Challenge 2.0', offering Rs 1 crore in funding to 10 startups focusing on manufacturing and related areas, thus promoting entrepreneurship and sustainability.

Adding to the initiatives, the launch of the NFDB Mobile App marks a significant step in empowering stakeholders in the fisheries sector, providing them with real-time information, resources, and support. The government's commitment to innovation and employment generation, particularly for the youth, is evident in these endeavors.

