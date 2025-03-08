Empowering Women: Goa and India's Commitment to Gender Equality

On International Women's Day, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended greetings and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his commendable initiatives in women's empowerment, notably the 33% reservation for women in various sectors and the abolition of the controversial triple talaq. Sawant lauded the state's programs promoting women's respect.

Sawant delivered heartfelt greetings to women nationwide, emphasizing Goa's commitment to women's dignity through initiatives and events across the state. He recognized the Goa government's ongoing endeavors to support women's empowerment, offering support to initiatives enhancing respect and opportunities for women.

Prime Minister Modi's policies received high praise from Sawant, who credited Modi's leadership for significant societal changes benefiting women. The Goa administration is implementing welfare schemes like financial aid and entrepreneurship programs. Concurrently, Modi engaged with 'Lakhpati Didis' in Gujarat, echoing corporate-style meetings, discussing women's economic achievements.

Joining Modi in these discussions were Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister CR Patil, marking Women's Day with productive dialogues. Many women attributed their economic successes to Modi's policies, aspiring for even greater financial milestones, potentially transitioning from 'Lakhpati Didis' to 'Crorepati Didis'.

On Women's Day, Modi paid homage to 'Nari Shakti', highlighting women's contributions in India. He emphasized the government's focus on women's empowerment through innovative schemes, promising digital platforms to showcase women's impactful stories, demonstrating their influence in diverse fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)