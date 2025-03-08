Empowering India's Women: PM Modi's Vision for a Progressive Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that respecting women is essential for societal and national advancement. On International Women's Day, he emphasized that the government has prioritized women's safety by enforcing stricter laws to curb crimes against them. He expressed gratitude to the mothers, sisters, and daughters gathered and extended his well-wishes.

Modi reiterated past appeals to hold sons accountable for preventing crimes against women, highlighting the government's decade-long commitment to their safety through stronger legal frameworks. He announced the operation of approximately 800 fast-track courts countrywide, delivering judgments in around three lakh serious cases.

Discussing the introduction of the death penalty for heinous crimes like rape, he underlined the availability of 24/7 women's helplines and one-stop centers to aid women, with 800 such centers now operational, assisting over 10 lakh women nationally. Modi also praised the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for expediting justice and improving women's security across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)