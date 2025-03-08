Left Menu

Unveiling Unsung Heroines: Women Architects of India's Constitution

A pivotal book released by the Ministry of Law and Justice highlights the groundbreaking contributions of fifteen women in India's Constituent Assembly. These trailblazers, including social reformers and freedom fighters, countered structural barriers in a male-dominated sphere, shaping India's constitutional pillars of justice, equality, and governance.

On International Women's Day, the Legislative Department of the Ministry of Law and Justice released an influential publication titled 'The Life and Contributions of the Women Members of the Constituent Assembly.' This comprehensive work honors fifteen women whose roles in drafting India's Constitution have been overlooked in historical and legal narratives.

The Ministry of Law announced that the book details the journeys of these pioneering women, who were lawyers, social reformers, and freedom fighters. Despite operating within a male-dominated political environment, they became influential voices for fundamental rights, social justice, gender equality, and democratic governance within the Constituent Assembly.

The publication seeks to address a historical gap with an analytical approach to their speeches, debates, and legislative efforts, underscoring their influence on major constitutional provisions. The narrative also chronicles the broader historical progression from the Women's Indian Association's inception in 1917 to women attaining political representation in independent India.

Among the standout figures, Ammu Swaminathan championed gender equality, Annie Mascarene reinforced India's federalism, and Begum Qudsia Aizaz Rasul advocated secularism. Dakshayani Velayudhan fought against untouchability, while Durgabai Deshmukh led social welfare initiatives. Hansa Jivraj Mehta and Rajkumari Amrit Kaur were instrumental in securing fundamental rights and healthcare policies, respectively. Meanwhile, Sarojini Naidu, Sucheta Kripalani, and Vijayalakshmi Pandit made crucial contributions to civil liberties, labor rights, and international diplomacy.

Released amidst ongoing discussions about women's influence in governance, this book is an indispensable resource for academics, historians, and citizens interested in the constitutional evolution of India and the vital roles that women played.

