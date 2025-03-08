BSF Chief Reviews Jammu Security as India Champions Women Empowerment
BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary reviewed security along the Jammu frontier, praising Mahila Praharis on International Women's Day. Meanwhile, Goa's Chief Minister lauded PM Modi's initiatives for women. In Gujarat, PM Modi celebrated the success of Lakhpati Didis, emphasizing women's empowerment and future prospects under his leadership.
Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF), Daljit Singh Chawdhary, undertook a comprehensive review of the security posture along the Jammu frontier during a two-day visit. The BSF head analyzed operational readiness at the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and the International Border (IB) in Kathua, receiving detailed briefings from senior commanders.
Chawdhary's visit coincided with International Women's Day, allowing him to commend the Mahila Praharis stationed at the border for their resolute commitment to national defense. In a speech at the Prahari Sammelan, he extolled their professionalism and dedication while honoring female BSF personnel who excelled in various areas.
Simultaneously, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant used the occasion to highlight Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strides in women's empowerment, like the 33 percent reservation and triple talaq abolition. Concurrent events in Goa showcased state-led initiatives promoting women's dignity, with PM Modi engaging with Lakhpati Didis in Gujarat, underscoring the trajectory towards enhanced women empowerment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
