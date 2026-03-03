Left Menu

Escalation in West Asia: Modi Engages with Regional Leaders Amid Rising Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in diplomatic discussions with leaders from West Asian countries amid rising tensions due to attacks involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. He condemned sovereignty violations and emphasized dialogue while ensuring the safety of the Indian community in the conflict zones.

In a flurry of diplomatic activity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with various leaders from West Asia, addressing concerns over attacks following a coordinated offensive by the United States and Israel against Iran. The conflict resulted in the death of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and subsequent retaliatory strikes.

Modi condemned violations of sovereignty across Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, urging sustained diplomatic efforts to restore peace and stability. Notably, he expressed gratitude for these nations' support towards the Indian community, which forms a significant portion of the expatriate population in the region.

With the airspace in West Asia largely closed and flights disrupted, Modi assured measures to safeguard Indian citizens affected by the escalation. Concurrently, the Cabinet Committee on Security has activated contingency plans similar to past evacuations during regional conflicts.

