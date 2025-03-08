Empowering Women in Animal Husbandry: A Virtual Leap on Zoonotic Awareness

In a significant initiative on the eve of International Women's Day, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) under India's Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying organized a virtual awareness program. Utilizing the extensive network of Common Service Centres (CSC), the event attracted participation from over 100,000 women nationwide, focusing on educating them about zoonotic diseases.

The session, led by Alka Upadhyaya, Secretary of DAHD, saw more than 1 lakh female livestock farmers receiving insights from veterinary experts on disease prevention using ethnoveterinary medicines and techniques in clean milk production. Upadhyaya underscored women's pivotal roles in Dairy Cooperative Societies and related organizations, which have broadened credit facilities and customer bases. She urged women to leverage central government schemes, particularly for goat and sheep rearing, to enhance economic returns.

Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary of DAHD, also interacted with women farmers, emphasizing the ties between animal husbandry and public health. She advocated for sustainable practices and biosecurity measures to prevent zoonotic diseases, reflecting on lessons learned during the Covid pandemic. This multi-state event underscores the determination and collaboration at the heart of India's efforts to maintain a healthy and productive livestock sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)