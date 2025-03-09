U.S. Tightens Economic Squeeze on Tehran: Iraq Waiver Ends
The U.S. has withdrawn a waiver permitting Iraq to pay Iran for electricity, as part of its strategy to exert pressure on Tehran's nuclear and military ambitions. This development encourages Iraq to reduce its energy reliance on Iran, aligning with broader American foreign policy objectives.
The Trump administration has allowed a waiver for Iraq to pay Iran for electricity to lapse, according to an announcement by a State Department spokesperson on Saturday. This move is part of Washington's continued strategy to deny Tehran economic or financial relief.
In a statement, the spokesperson highlighted the President's maximum pressure campaign aimed at dismantling Iran's nuclear threat, curtailing its ballistic missile development, and stopping support for terrorist groups.
The U.S. has urged the Iraqi government to minimize its dependence on Iranian energy sources, signaling a shift in policy as the waiver officially expired on Saturday.
