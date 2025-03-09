Left Menu

Tata Capital Gears Up for $2 Billion IPO After NCLT Approval

Tata Capital plans a $2 billion IPO pending NCLT approval of its merger with Tata Motors Finance. Valued around $11 billion, the IPO marks a crucial step for the upper-layer NBFC to comply with RBI mandates. Funds will also be raised through a rights issue, bolstering its financial position.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 09-03-2025 10:21 IST
Tata Capital Gears Up for $2 Billion IPO After NCLT Approval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Capital is poised to launch a $2 billion initial public offering (IPO) after receiving the go-ahead from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for a merger with Tata Motors Finance, insiders revealed. This IPO is expected to elevate the firm's valuation to approximately $11 billion.

The financial services titan has already secured board approval for the share sale, part of its strategic move to adhere to Reserve Bank of India's listing directives. The IPO will comprise a fresh issue of 2.3 crore equity shares and a sale offer by existing shareholders.

Additionally, Tata Capital plans to enhance its financial standing with a rights issue as it prepares for public listing. If successful, this IPO will be one of the largest in the Indian financial sector, following the Tata Group's recent debut of Tata Technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

Boeing in Hot Water: Class Action Suit Allowed to Proceed

 Global
2
Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

Boeing Faces Class Action Over Safety Concerns

 Global
3
France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

France's Strategic Withdrawal from Senegal: A New Chapter in West Africa

 Senegal
4
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025