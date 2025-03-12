China and Hong Kong Stocks Dip Amid Profit-Taking and Tariff Concerns
China and Hong Kong stocks saw a downturn with consumer and tech shares leading the decline. Investors locked in profits from recent market rallies while scrutinizing the impact of U.S. tariffs. The Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng indexes fell, though the Shenzhen index saw modest gains amid mixed regional trends.
China and Hong Kong stock markets experienced declines on Wednesday, pressured largely by drops in consumer and technology shares. Investors were seen locking in profits following recent rallies while evaluating the implications of U.S. tariffs.
By midday, the Shanghai Composite index decreased by 0.14% to 3,375.17 points. Meanwhile, China's blue-chip CSI300 index fell by 0.3%, with the financial sector sub-index dipping 0.1%, consumer staples going down 1.12%, real estate off by 0.67%, and healthcare losing 0.69%.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell by 0.67% to 23,623.55, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 0.63%. Analysts from Pacific Securities noted the crowded nature of the tech sector, which could lead to sharp market movements, advising caution among investors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
