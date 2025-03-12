Kerala Leadership Unites for State's Progress: Meeting with Finance Minister Sitharaman

Kerala witnessed a significant political gesture as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Governor Rajendra Arlekar met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday. The high-profile meeting, hosted at Kerala House, was part of an effort to address the pressing issues facing the state by presenting them to the central government.

In an unprecedented move, Governor Arlekar, prior to this meeting, convened a gathering of Kerala MPs in Delhi. He encouraged them to transcend political divisions and unite under the banners of 'nation first' and 'Kerala also important.' Highlighting the novelty of this initiative, Chief Minister Vijayan expressed optimism, calling it a 'new beginning' and lauding the Governor's proactive role.

The Governor's meeting with the Chief Minister and Kerala MPs aimed to forge a united front to address the state's needs, urging collaboration without politicking. Following the discussions, the Governor hosted a dinner, thanking the MPs for their valuable input. The meeting was attended by various Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from Kerala, with Special Representative Prof. KV Thomas as a special invitee.

(With inputs from agencies.)