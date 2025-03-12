South Korean Steelmakers Eye New Horizons Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

In response to newly heightened U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium imports, two leading South Korean steelmakers are weighing their investments in fresh facilities. Affected by President Donald Trump's protective measures reinstating global tariffs of 25% on these metals, companies are exploring opportunities in U.S. operations.

Notably impacted countries include Canada, Brazil, Mexico, and South Korea, the latter of which previously benefited from a duty-free quota. POSCO Holdings and Hyundai Steel are assessing potential investments in U.S. and Indian markets, although no definitive decisions have been finalized.

Amid these developments, firms with less exposure to the U.S. market anticipate improved steel prices due to heightened tariffs. Meanwhile, Australian and Vietnamese steelmakers express cautious optimism, despite Australia not receiving exemptions. Diplomatic efforts are underway as global players adapt to these trade shifts.

