Atishi Demands Fairness Ahead of Delhi Assembly Budget Session
AAP leader Atishi has accused Speaker Vijender Gupta of bias and partiality in the Delhi Assembly, calling for a more equitable treatment of opposition voices. She criticized disparities in speaking time and handling of disruptions, urging reforms to ensure democratic norms and fairness in legislative proceedings.
Troubles surround the Delhi Legislative Assembly as AAP leader Atishi, serving as Leader of Opposition, publicly criticized Speaker Vijender Gupta's conduct. Just before the Budget session, Atishi penned a letter demanding fair treatment of opposition voices, accusing Gupta of fostering a biased atmosphere detrimental to democracy.
In her letter, Atishi highlighted incidents from the previous session where opposition MLAs were reportedly sidelined, receiving unequal speaking time compared to BJP members. She cited the CAG report discussion as a prime example, where BJP had a visible advantage in speaking duration, much to the opposition's disadvantage.
Atishi also raised concerns about disproportionate disciplinary actions, claiming opposition MLAs were unfairly penalized while ruling party members escaped scrutiny. She demanded practical changes, such as fairer speaking time and equal enforcement of rules, to uphold democratic standards in the Assembly.
