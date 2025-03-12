Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Andhra Pradesh: Multiple Fatalities in Two Bus Collisions

Two bus accidents in Andhra Pradesh resulted in multiple fatalities and several injured. The state government is implementing stricter road safety measures. Authorities emphasize the need for improved transport security and express condolences to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 13:04 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic series of events in Andhra Pradesh, two bus accidents have led to the loss of several lives and left many injured. A collision between two buses in the Annamayya district resulted in the deaths of at least two individuals, while 40 others were injured, five of them critically. Medical treatment for the wounded is underway at the Madanapalle District Government Hospital, according to the Divisional Public Relations Officer.

State Transport Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed profound sorrow over the incidents, extending condolences to the victims' families. He has mandated that the injured receive optimal medical care and instructed officials to enhance transport security measures to prevent future occurrences. The minister underscored the necessity of rigorous road safety measures, focusing on curbing accidents involving private buses.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, a high-speed collision involving a Karnataka bus and two motorcycles near Adoni in Kurnool district claimed the lives of five people. The Karnataka bus, en route from Gangavathi to Raichur, attempted to overtake another vehicle when a broken steering rod caused the crash. Adoni DSP Hemalatha reported the incident and inspected the crash site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

