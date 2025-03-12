Left Menu

PB Fintech Shares Drop Amid Proposed Healthcare Investment

Shares of PB Fintech fell over 9% as investors were not impressed by the company's announcement to infuse Rs 696 crore into its healthcare arm. The investment aims to meet general expenses and boost brand awareness. Market indices also saw a decline during the same period.

Shares of PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, experienced a significant drop of over 9% on Wednesday, following the company's announcement to inject Rs 696 crore into its healthcare division. The proposal failed to garner investor enthusiasm, leading to a notable decline in stock value.

Specifically, PB Fintech's shares plunged 9.13% to Rs 1,335.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, and 9.04% to Rs 1,336.20 on the National Stock Exchange. The broader market also faced downward pressure, with major indices sinking into the red.

The decision to invest in PB Healthcare Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary established in January 2025 to offer healthcare and allied services, was made by the board of directors during a Tuesday meeting. This proposed capital infusion is designed to cover operating expenses and enhance the company's market presence, pending shareholder approval.

