PB Fintech Shares Drop Amid Proposed Healthcare Investment

Shares of PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, experienced a significant drop of over 9% on Wednesday, following the company's announcement to inject Rs 696 crore into its healthcare division. The proposal failed to garner investor enthusiasm, leading to a notable decline in stock value.

Specifically, PB Fintech's shares plunged 9.13% to Rs 1,335.35 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, and 9.04% to Rs 1,336.20 on the National Stock Exchange. The broader market also faced downward pressure, with major indices sinking into the red.

The decision to invest in PB Healthcare Services, a wholly-owned subsidiary established in January 2025 to offer healthcare and allied services, was made by the board of directors during a Tuesday meeting. This proposed capital infusion is designed to cover operating expenses and enhance the company's market presence, pending shareholder approval.

