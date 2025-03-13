Vigilance Probe to Address Corruption at Andhra University Aiming for Global Recognition

Andhra Pradesh's Minister of Education, IT, and Electronics, Nara Lokesh, declared a comprehensive vigilance inquiry into accusations of corruption and irregularities during the tenure of former Andhra University Vice Chancellor Prasada Reddy. The investigation, spurred by concerns raised by MLAs, promises to conclude within 60 days, with a firm commitment to accountability.

The scope of allegations includes the misuse of Rs 20 crore from the RUSA grant and improper allocation of Rs 25 lakh from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), alongside claims of political involvement on campus. Former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's visit reportedly disrupted academic sessions, prompting further scrutiny.

Responding to legislators' concerns, Minister Lokesh assured transparency and vowed punitive measures against the guilty. The vigilance inquiry aligns with the state's ambition to elevate Andhra University within global academic rankings, as highlighted by the recent appointment of Professor Rajasekhar as the new Vice Chancellor, aiming for a top 100 placement in the QS World University Rankings.

