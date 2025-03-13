Notorious Fugitive Khokya Bhosale Apprehended in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant breakthrough, Beed Police apprehended Satish Bhosale, known as Khokya Bhosale, a fugitive with a notorious criminal past, on Wednesday in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The arrest marks a crucial step in tackling criminal activities across regions.

Bhosale, infamous for his involvement in assault cases in Beed, also faces multiple charges related to attempted murder and offenses under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. His activities spread across various jurisdictions, including several police stations in Mumbai, spotlighting the wide-ranging implications of his criminal portfolio.

Bhosale is expected to be presented before a local court in Prayagraj, where officials will seek a transit remand to facilitate his transfer and further legal proceedings in Mumbai. The arrest serves as a reminder of the cross-border police cooperation vital for curbing crime effectively. (ANI)

