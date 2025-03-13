Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates States to Regularize Special Education Teacher Roles

The Supreme Court has directed states and Union Territories to announce and fill sanctioned special education teacher posts by March 28, 2025. This decision follows a petition highlighting the scarcity of qualified educators for children with special needs, emphasizing the need for immediate action in regularizing ad-hoc teachers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 13:10 IST
The Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has issued a directive to all states and Union Territories, mandating the sanctioning and notification of special education teacher posts by March 28, 2025. The selection process for these positions must commence immediately. This order, delivered by Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and K Vinod Chandran, requires ad-hoc teachers to be regularized based on a merit-based assessment conducted by a scrutiny committee.

The apex court emphasized that only qualified teachers should be selected and appointed. States and UTs are instructed to publish notifications detailing the sanctioned teacher posts for special needs education, ensuring these are advertised in widely circulated newspapers and relevant government websites. This comes after a petition by Rajneesh Kumar Pandey highlighted the inadequacy of special educators in Uttar Pradesh and other regions.

The judges highlighted that, despite a prior 2021 judgment, many regions have not filled the necessary positions, with some failing to identify sanctioned posts. Additionally, current educational services rely on ad-hoc contractual teachers with some holding their roles for two decades. A screening committee, including officials from disability, education, and rehabilitation sectors, is to oversee the regualrization process immediately in states with sanctioned positions.

While logistical issues were acknowledged in regions like Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Manipur, the court urged the immediate start of the recruitment process, contingent upon the availability of qualified educators. The case, acting as a pivotal move towards fulfilling the Right to Education Act, underscores the critical need for qualified professionals to guide children with special needs. The hearing continuation is slated for July 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

