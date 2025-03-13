Tech Stock Tumble: China's Market Response to Tariff Jitters

The stock markets of China and Hong Kong experienced downturns on Thursday, primarily driven by slumps in technology and AI stocks. Investors adopted a more defensive tactic amid prevailing concerns over tariffs.

The Shanghai Composite index and the blue-chip CSI300 index both recorded a 0.4% decline at the close, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index decreased by 0.6%. Tech shares were at the forefront of the losses, with the CSI AI Index plummeting 2.5%, marking its steepest single-day fall in two weeks. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Tech Index dropped by 1.7%. Notable losses included Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, which fell 3%, and Alibaba and Meituan, which retreated by 2.5% and 2.3%, respectively.

Conversely, the banking sector index rose by 0.6%, and energy shares advanced 3.1%, slightly mitigating the overall declines. Amid the uncertain trade environment, former U.S. President Donald Trump threatened additional tariffs on European Union goods, further stoking global trade tensions. Analysts from UBS Global Wealth Management recommended that investors secure profits within China's tech sector and remain cautious until there is more clarity regarding U.S. tariff policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)