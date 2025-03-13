Hyderabad Enforces Holi Conduct: Restrictions in Place

The Hyderabad and Cyberabad police have announced a clampdown on certain Holi festivities this year, particularly targeting actions that disturb public peace and order.

Authorities have prohibited the throwing of colors or water on unwilling individuals, and the assembly of vehicles in groups, stating these actions cause public nuisance or danger. The notification clearly stipulates that defiance could lead to prosecution under Section 76 of The Hyderabad City Police Act, 1348 Fasli.

These guidelines will be enforced from March 13 to 15, coinciding with the Holi celebrations, in a bid to ensure peaceful festivities without breaches of public decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)