Iran Stipulates Conditions for Talks with U.S.

In a recent development, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has voiced conditions for talks with the United States. He emphasized that Iran will only enter negotiations if both nations meet on 'equal terms,' according to a state-run publication.

This sentiment follows President Donald Trump's outreach to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing nuclear conversations while highlighting a hardline stance: Iran could either face military action or negotiate a deal.

The backdrop of this diplomatic tension includes the U.S.'s 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, leading to renewed sanctions. Supreme Leader Khamenei last week reiterated Iran's refusal to succumb to such pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)