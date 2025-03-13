Left Menu

Iran Stipulates Conditions for Talks with U.S.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi signaled potential talks with the U.S., but only if conducted on equal terms. This stance arises amidst President Trump's letter for nuclear talks and Iranian leader Khamenei's warnings against U.S. pressure tactics, especially following the 2018 nuclear deal withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-03-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 17:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a recent development, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has voiced conditions for talks with the United States. He emphasized that Iran will only enter negotiations if both nations meet on 'equal terms,' according to a state-run publication.

This sentiment follows President Donald Trump's outreach to Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, proposing nuclear conversations while highlighting a hardline stance: Iran could either face military action or negotiate a deal.

The backdrop of this diplomatic tension includes the U.S.'s 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, leading to renewed sanctions. Supreme Leader Khamenei last week reiterated Iran's refusal to succumb to such pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

