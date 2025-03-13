Tamil Nadu's Controversial Budget Logo Sparks National Debate

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has initiated a heated debate by unveiling the 2025-26 Budget logo, which replaces the national currency symbol 'Rs' with the Tamil alphabet 'Ru'. While the DMK claims it represents a protest against Union government policies, opposition parties and the BJP have vehemently criticized the move.

BJP Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai has labeled the DMK's actions as an attempt to distract from pressing public issues, calling the swap 'condemnable and laughable'. He noted the irony, highlighting that the Rupee symbol was designed by a Tamilian, Udaya Kumar, and praised by Stalin's father, Karunanidhi.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman condemned the omission, questioning why the DMK did not object when the symbol was adopted in 2010. Sitharaman argued that replacing a national symbol undermines unity, while DMK spokespersons defend the move as a stand against central policies. The debate underscores deeper tensions between state and central governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)