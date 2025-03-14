Left Menu

Delhi Court Demands Status Report on Unauthorized Construction in Chandni Chowk

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to submit a detailed report on unauthorized structures in Chandni Chowk's Anil and Bhagwati Markets. The move responds to safety concerns and demands stringent guidelines to prevent fire hazards, following a plea by Sanjay Kumar Vashisht.

The Delhi High Court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to prepare a comprehensive status report addressing allegations of unauthorized construction in the bustling Anil and Bhagwati Markets of Chandni Chowk. This mandate, issued by a bench of Justices Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Tushar Rao Gedela on March 12, 2025, is a response to heightened safety and governance concerns in this historic locality.

The court's directive follows a plea from Sanjay Kumar Vashisht, represented by Advocate Indira Goswami, calling for the immediate demolition of the unauthorized structures in both markets. The plea also urged the formulation of robust guidelines to mitigate fire hazards and implement effective emergency response measures. Advocate Goswami expressed serious concerns over risks posed, asserting that mishandled reconstruction could jeopardize thousands of lives.

Accusing the redevelopment corporation of ineffectuality, Advocate Goswami criticized its failure to rejuvenate the walled city district and its mismanagement of public funds. She highlighted that petitioner Vashisht, a Chandni Chowk resident, had documented irregularities and corruption by the respondents but received inadequate responses from relevant departments, despite filing several RTI applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

