Left Menu

BSF Foils Infiltration, Highlights Border Vigilance Amid Narcotics Crackdown

The BSF recently repatriated a Pakistani national who accidentally crossed the border and discussed border security concerns with Pakistan Rangers. Additionally, a joint operation with the Narcotics Control Bureau led to the apprehension of a drug smuggler, underscoring challenges of cross-border narcotics trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 20:41 IST
BSF Foils Infiltration, Highlights Border Vigilance Amid Narcotics Crackdown
Handover of Pakistani National to Pak rangers on Amritsar border.(Photo/BSF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) demonstrated exceptional vigilance as they intercepted a Pakistani individual who inadvertently trespassed into Indian territory from Amritsar. This incident sparked high-level dialogue with the Pakistan Rangers, highlighting persisting border issues.

Intensive inquiries revealed that the crossing was accidental, with no contraband found in his possession. Following diplomatic discussions at a flag meeting, Indian authorities allowed the man's return as a goodwill gesture, yet expressed concerns over Pakistan's border management efficacy.

In a related context, the BSF, in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau, conducted a successful operation intercepting two suspected drug smugglers near the border. A critical lead triggered an ambush, culminating in the recovery of narcotics allegedly delivered by drone. This underscores ongoing narcotics trafficking challenges besieging border security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025