Karnataka to Increase Water Tariff Amidst Conservation Campaign

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced plans to raise Bengaluru's water tariff by one paise per liter, addressing financial losses. The state aims to tackle illegal water connections and promote conservation with a month-long campaign. Builders face scrutiny, as the government seeks solutions for water scarcity and waste management issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 14-03-2025 21:05 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivkumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 14: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, overseeing Bengaluru Development, announced plans to increase the city's water tariff by one paise per liter, citing long-standing financial losses. Despite BWSSB's proposal for a 7-8 paise hike, Shivakumar suggested a more moderate increment.

Responding to Congress MLC Ramoji Gowda's plea for swift Cauvery water distribution, Shivakumar emphasized last year's challenges when 7000 borewells dried up, leading the government to take control of private water tankers. As the 5th stage of the Cauvery project rolls out, covering 110 villages, the state gears up for a water conservation campaign from March 22.

The Deputy Chief Minister also targeted builders for unauthorized water connections and unpaid deposits, warning of potential actions. Efforts to refill lakes with treated water for groundwater recharge and plans for the Cauvery 6th stage were disclosed, as authorities prepare to crack down on misuse of drinking water.

Amidst political exchanges, Shivakumar addressed compensation issues related to the Alamatti dam and Maharashtra's objections, urging an all-party delegation to press the Centre for a Gazette notification on the Upper Krishna project. The DCM also defended against allegations over garbage management and funding controversies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

